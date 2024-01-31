Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,334 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.13% of Enpro worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Enpro by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enpro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

NPO opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

