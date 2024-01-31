Envista (NVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envista Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance acquired 5,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile



Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

