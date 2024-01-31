Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

