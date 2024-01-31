Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of VFC opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

