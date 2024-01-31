Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ERO opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERO

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.