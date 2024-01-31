Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $17.49. Escalade shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 8,252 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $80,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $635,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Escalade by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 630.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 345,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Escalade by 110.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 98,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

