Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

