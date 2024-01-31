Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
