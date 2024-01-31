Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

