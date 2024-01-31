Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.