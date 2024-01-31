Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.6% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

