Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

