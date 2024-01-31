F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.70. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.