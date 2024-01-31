Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Stock Performance
RACE opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $246.51 and a 52 week high of $372.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on RACE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.