Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RACE opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $246.51 and a 52 week high of $372.42.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

