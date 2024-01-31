Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 14,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

