Financial Comparison: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced BioMedical Technologies has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Envoy Medical and Advanced BioMedical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanced BioMedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

This table compares Envoy Medical and Advanced BioMedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Advanced BioMedical Technologies $270,000.00 10.37 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced BioMedical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Advanced BioMedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42% Advanced BioMedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Advanced BioMedical Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Advanced BioMedical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.