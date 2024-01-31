FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 195.6% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

