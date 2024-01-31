First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading 3.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Citizens BancShares traded as high as $1,536.14 and last traded at $1,536.14. Approximately 41,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 77,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,484.83.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCNCA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 3.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,429.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,400.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is a Dividend King?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.