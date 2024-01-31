First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Foundation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

