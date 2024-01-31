First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.