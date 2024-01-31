First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

