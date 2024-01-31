First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.83.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $65,151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

