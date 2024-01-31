First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 267450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
