Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

