FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at $4.34 to $4.64 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $296.93 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

