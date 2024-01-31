Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,882 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

