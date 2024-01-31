Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 23,148 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 463,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.