FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 44500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.10 million during the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.