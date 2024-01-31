FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

