Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $82.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.0 %

FWONK opened at $67.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. Analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.