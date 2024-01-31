Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $341.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.