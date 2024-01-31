Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.58.

Shares of FTS opened at C$54.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

