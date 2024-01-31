Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.93 and last traded at 5.96. Approximately 46,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 61,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.98.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.10.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

