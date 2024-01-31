Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.33% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

