Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $34.91 Average PT from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get FOX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOX

Insider Activity at FOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.