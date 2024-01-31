FOX (FOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. FOX has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at FOX

Institutional Trading of FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $78,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 597,323 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

