FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at FOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 68.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

