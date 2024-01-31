Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

