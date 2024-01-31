Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 5.58%.
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
