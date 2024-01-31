Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

LITOF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Frontier Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

