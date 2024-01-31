FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.14.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMG opened at C$10.19 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.04 and a 12-month high of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$824.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.07.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$201,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $798,596. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

