FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Enbridge has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

