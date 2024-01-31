FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. Issued By Haywood Securities (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$758.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.03. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$5.61.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

