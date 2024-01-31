FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Prothena Co. plc Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Prothena in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.30). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.85) EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prothena

Prothena Stock Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. Prothena has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prothena by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prothena by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.