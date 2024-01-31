FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $62,331.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,543.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

