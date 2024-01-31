FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

