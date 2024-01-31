FY2024 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Cut by Analyst

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
