FY2024 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Cut by Analyst

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$271.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

