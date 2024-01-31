FY2024 EPS Estimates for SouthState Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.48. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

