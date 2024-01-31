G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 132.03%. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on G1 Therapeutics

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,673 shares of company stock valued at $235,111 over the last three months. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.