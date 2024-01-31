Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Shares Up 1.6%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.2655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

