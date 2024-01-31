GCP Infrastructure Investment (GCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

GCP Infrastructure Investment (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 390.81. GCP Infrastructure Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.01. The company has a market capitalization of £638.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,235.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at GCP Infrastructure Investment

In other GCP Infrastructure Investment news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,485.34 ($4,430.89). 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GCP Infrastructure Investment

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

